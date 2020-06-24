Should we model all policing on the suburbs? Not so fast

What would a society with less policing look like? As calls to defund the police echo across the country, that’s the question activists have to answer from concerned citizens who can’t picture how less police could lead to more safety. When someone asked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez this question on Instagram, she gave an answer that’s appeared frequently across the internet: “It looks like a suburb.”

People have pointed to the suburbs as an example where cops are more invisible than they are in cities, but it’s important to note the other half of her answer: that “affluent white communities” are less likely to interact with police. “The suburbs” might not actually be a good model for people who want to end police brutality and lower arrests, because even if you live outside of a city, how present the police are in your life still comes down largely to race and class.

Since 1990, arrest rates have trended downward nationwide. In suburbs, though, they have been leveling off or actually increasing since 2015, says Leah Pope, a senior research fellow at the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit that aims to address the causes of mass incarceration and the loss of public trust in law enforcement. Arrest rates have declined faster in cities than suburbs.

This largely comes from a drop in “Part II” crimes, she says, which covers “less serious” offenses such as vandalism, drunkenness, disorderly conduct, loitering, and more. More serious, “Part I” crimes—including murder, rape, and robbery—have been declining as well, but arrests for Part II crimes have seen a sharper drop in cities than suburbs. These are arrests for crimes that many don’t think should necessitate an arrest anyway, Vera Institute research associate Frankie Wunschel notes: They could be citations, or warnings, or simply decriminalized, in the way that marijuana has been decriminalized, but not legalized, in some states.

Some suburbs are seeing their jail populations grow, too. According to 2015 data, nearly 9 in 10 large urban counties saw their jail populations decline. Between 2014 and 2015, the jail population in the country’s 61 large urban counties fell by more than 18,000 people total—equivalent to emptying Los Angeles County jails. The jail population grew, though, in 40% of suburban, small, and midsize counties.

Racial disparities also play a role in arrests for Part Two crimes. Narcotic drug laws fall under these “less serious” crimes, and in 2015, more than one in four people arrested for drug law violations were Black, although drug use rates do not differ substantially by race. “There are huge racial disparities in arrests, and those racial disparities are more prevalent in suburban areas than they are in urban areas,” Pope says.

When the suburbs are cited as an example of what a future with defunded police looks like, it’s important to specify “white, affluent” suburbs. Otherwise, the racial injustices at the core of policing aren’t addressed. “Suburbs are not meccas of invisible police in this country” Pope says. “It’s some suburbs that are largely white and affluent.” Police violence can and still does happen in suburbs—Ferguson, Missouri, is a suburb, she notes—it just tends to be in non-white, non-affluent suburbs.