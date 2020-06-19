Juneteenth events and rallies grow in 2020 as more workplaces give employees off

Juneteenth marks the date in 1865 when the slaves of Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were free—2.5 years, mind you, after the Emancipation Proclamation, via a federal order aimed at silencing and controlling them (“remain quietly at [your] present homes”).
Now that corporate giants from Twitter and Lyft to Mastercard and Target, to media companies like the New York Times and Fast Company have made Juneteenth a work holiday, many more people will have off this year. So what to do?
Broadly speaking, Juneteenth celebrations are independence day celebrations, closest in flavor to the July 4th holiday, which can feel unfitting to Black communities because African American forebearers were not free on July 4th, 1776. But the recent waves of police violence against unarmed Black people—and the global protests that followed—have put extra attention on Juneteenth in 2020. Here are some of the ways people are celebrating and marking the day this year:
- Rallies: A number of Juneteenth marches, protests, and rallies are planned this year, aimed at combatting police violence and racism, including in New York City, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Tulsa. Also check local parks. Wear masks, be safe.
- Local celebrations: Most celebrations are local, including festivals, which celebrate a variety of African American history, culture, and art. Google “Juneteenth celebrations near me,” and you’ll find lists of events. Socially distance, please.
- Home celebrations: Barbecues and picnics are common, and red foods are prized, representing strength and resilience—think strawberry pie or soda, red smoothies, mixed drinks, popsicles. More food ideas here.
- Virtual events: Due to the pandemic, many events will be held online, including one by the African American Museum of Iowa. You can find a detailed list here.
- Drive-by events: Many cities are having drive-through celebrations this year, including Dallas.