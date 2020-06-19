Juneteenth events and rallies grow in 2020 as more workplaces give employees off

Juneteenth marks the date in 1865 when the slaves of Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were free—2.5 years, mind you, after the Emancipation Proclamation, via a federal order aimed at silencing and controlling them (“remain quietly at [your] present homes”).

Now that corporate giants from Twitter and Lyft to Mastercard and Target, to media companies like the New York Times and Fast Company have made Juneteenth a work holiday, many more people will have off this year. So what to do?

Broadly speaking, Juneteenth celebrations are independence day celebrations, closest in flavor to the July 4th holiday, which can feel unfitting to Black communities because African American forebearers were not free on July 4th, 1776. But the recent waves of police violence against unarmed Black people—and the global protests that followed—have put extra attention on Juneteenth in 2020. Here are some of the ways people are celebrating and marking the day this year: