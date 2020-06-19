What are CEOs like Audrey Gelman or Greg Glassman giving up when they resign?

Last week, with allegations detailing The Wing’s treatment of Black, brown, and LBGTQ employees swirling on social media, cofounder and CEO Audrey Gelman left her perch atop the hip social club and coworking space. “The decision is the right thing for the business and the best way to bring The Wing along into a long overdue era of change,” she wrote in an internal email . Gelman revealed that Lauren Kassan, her cofounder and The Wing’s chief operating officer, was taking over her role alongside SVPs Celestine Maddy and Ashley Peterson, as part of a “newly formed Office of the CEO.”

But Gelman’s resignation is just one in a wave of notable executive departures, sparked by mass demonstrations across the country protesting police brutality and systemic racism. Reformation founder and CEO Yael Aflalo stepped down amid reports that Black employees were sidelined and subject to racist behavior; similar culture issues saw Refinery29 editor-in-chief Christene Barberich and Ban.do CEO Jen Gotch leaving their posts.

Greg Glassman, the founder and CEO of Crossfit, resigned following an offensive tweet and a remarkably insensitive Zoom call with employees and gym owners, during which he questioned the existence of systemic racism. Nancy Lublin, who founded Crisis Text Line, was fired as CEO amid a firestorm of allegations from employees past and present, many of whom aired their grievances with the hashtag #NotMyCrisisTextLine.

A CEO tendering their resignation might seem like an act of humility—an admission of their shortcomings and a step toward building a more inclusive business. But what are these CEOs really giving up?

Gelman, for her part, still has more than a 10% stake in The Wing and remains on the company’s board. The timing of her departure is also convenient, given The Wing has built a business on physical coworking spaces and a robust slate of events. After the coronavirus forced The Wing to shut down its spaces, the company reportedly lost 95% of revenue overnight. (Even before the pandemic, The Wing’s valuation had reportedly dropped from an estimated $365 million to $200 million when WeWork sold its stake.) By stepping down, Gelman—who shored up more than $117 million in funding for The Wing from celebrities and prominent investors—is no longer saddled with a struggling business and can move onto her next venture.

The same could be said of other recently deposed CEOs, many of whom will likely continue to reap the financial benefits they’re entitled to as founders. Aflalo is reportedly a “significant owner” of Reformation. Vice’s recent acquisition of Refinery29 pegged the media brand’s valuation at $400 million—and Barberich, a cofounder, will stay on in an advisory capacity until the fall. Glassman, who was reportedly worth $100 million in 2018, still maintains an ownership stake in Crossfit, which Forbes previously valued at $4 billion.

Even in less challenging times, it’s not unusual for chief executives to vacate their seats regularly. CEO exits have been trending up since well before the coronavirus hit: In 2019, more than 1,300 CEOs left their jobs, including high-profile exits from Mark Parker at Nike and WeWork’s notoriously erratic founder Adam Neumann. In some cases—WeWork chief among them—corporate malfeasance was the catalyst. The #MeToo movement has also felled hundreds of leaders over the last few years.