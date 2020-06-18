HBO’s new Roy Cohn doc draws parallels between him and the man he mentored: Donald Trump

Controversial lawyer Roy Cohn has been called a “madman,” and even “the personification of evil”—the last one by one of his relatives.

These are just two of the perspectives on Cohn, one of the seminal characters of the second half of the 20th Century, whose specter has outlived both the end of that millennium and his death, as explored in the new HBO documentary Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, which premieres today.

While the documentary does little to dispute the fact that Cohn—who worked with both mob boss Tony Salerno and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy—was an evil and corrupt man, it does flesh out his character by exploring the contradictions between his public beliefs and private life.

Bully. Coward. Victim also draws parallels between Cohn and the man he mentored: President Donald Trump.

Director Ivy Meeropol is not exactly a neutral party: She is the granddaughter of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, the American citizens convicted of spying on the United States on behalf of the Soviet Union in the 1950s. Their prosecutor? A young and ambitious Cohn, barely out of law school in his early twenties, pushing for the death penalty.

But the Rosenberg trial is only the starting point of the documentary, which follows Cohn’s personal and professional life (there is often little distinction between the two) until his death from an AIDS-related illness in 1989.

“I am aware that people might think this is the Rosenberg revenge, which is what I didn’t want. My approach was to hear people’s stories and to give them the microphone,” Meeropol says. Among the talking heads in the documentary are attorney Alan Dershowitz, Cohn’s landlords, and men with whom Cohn had relationships.