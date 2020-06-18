4 ways to ensure your team feels valued without in-person connections

Pizza parties are a fun addition to the work day, but to best show employees your appreciation, you need to do more than share carbs and cheese. And this maxim applied long before 88% of companies directed their staff to work from home. Many employees are still working remotely while the COVID-19 crisis unfolds and may remain offsite for months . That’s why leaders need effective strategies to ensure their teams feel valued, even from a distance.

According to projections from Upwork’s 2019 “Future Workforce Report,” 73% of all US teams will have remote workers by 2028. It’s easy to imagine this timeline will accelerate, now that we know what’s possible with video conferencing tools and a good internet connection.

At the same time, a recent Gallup report showed that only one in three US workers “strongly agreed” they received recognition for their work in the past seven days. Employees who don’t feel recognized are twice as likely to say they’ll quit in the next year. Receiving well-deserved praise can make staff feel engaged, and increased morale is good for your business.

My company, JotForm, has always had a flexible work policy, yet the pandemic prompted us to be more intentional about how we support our staff, whether they’re in the office or at their kitchen table. Here are four ways to say “thank you” and reward your teams for their effort and commitment.

Give your teams the tools they need

Budgets may be tight, but remote employees should have everything they need to work effectively. From personal technology and software to basic supplies like desk chairs, tables, and paper goods, don’t skimp on the essentials. Our teams use a digital form to submit their wish lists and delivery addresses. It’s an easy way to collect these requests in one place and turn them around fast.

Leaders should also ask employees what they need, personally, to do their best work. Do they want more one-on-one meetings? More time to simply focus and complete their tasks? Maybe they also need telehealth resources or help with at-home ergonomics. Listen closely and establish multiple channels for staff to share their thoughts.

Make time to listen and connect

Many organizations have discovered the value of informal check-ins during COVID-19. It’s important for employees to know you’re available to hear new ideas, answer questions, and discuss their concerns. The pandemic has also encouraged many of us to be more vulnerable with our co-workers.