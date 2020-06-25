What the thrill of victory—and the agony of defeat—taught this Olympian about starting a company

Professional athletes and entrepreneurs have a lot more in common than you might think. Both need to deal with intense competition, commit to their goals, constantly improve, and handle plenty of setbacks. And each can learn a lot from the other, too.

This week on Zero to IPO, we spoke with the CEOs and founders of two software companies—Tien Tzuo of Zuora, and Integrate‘s Jeremy Bloom, a former Olympic skier and NFL football player. We talked about how Bloom’s experience as a professional athlete has informed his startup journey and what it’s like building a business and growing internationally in an economic downturn.

Failures are inevitable, but they’ll help you grow

World champion Bloom is no stranger to failure. He arrived at the 2006 Olympics as the number one-ranked skier in the world, but after making one small mistake in a race, he went home without a medal. This experience led him to develop something he calls the “48-hour rule,” which he could apply to sports, business, and really any disappointment in his life. He gives himself 48 hours to reflect and feel sad about something that didn’t go as planned, but after that, he shifts his focus toward the future.

From countless conversations with founders and my own experience, I know failure can feel like an everyday experience for entrepreneurs. But Tzuo made a wise point: If founders can overcome unexpected changes, mistakes, and setbacks, they will hone the skills they need to lead the company in the long term. As a company matures, the challenges change—from trying to land your first deal to managing thousands of employees—but they never stop coming.

Your leadership style is critical for success

Bloom’s experience as an NFL football player taught him another valuable lesson about business: different leadership styles yield different results. When Bloom played for the Philadelphia Eagles, fear-based leadership was a part of his everyday life. Coaches threatened to kick players off the team if they didn’t listen. This form of motivation created a tense dynamic—everyone was looking out for their own job instead of focusing on the team.

Then he went to the Pittsburgh Steelers and had an entirely different experience. The coaches motivated the team through goals, not fear. Bloom felt like he was part of a family and experienced a strong sense of camaraderie. That year, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and Bloom felt the coaches’ leadership style was vital to making that happen.

In the business world, leadership isn’t one-size-fits-all. Tzuo advises founders to adapt their style to match employees’ needs. For example, salespeople tend to focus on winning, so they need an energetic leader who will motivate them to hit their goals, whereas engineers are usually driven by ideas and impact, and they need a leader to foster their creativity. As someone with a sales background, Tzuo learned that sharing customer feedback is an effective way to unleash engineers’ problem-solving skills.