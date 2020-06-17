How to help Yemen: 6 things you can do right now for the world’s worst humanitarian crisis

Two years ago, devastating photos in a New York Times article spurred worldwide concern and donations to aid organizations working in Yemen.

The situation has since deteriorated: Yemen currently faces ongoing war, cholera, hunger—and now a swiftly expanding coronavirus outbreak. Making matters worse, the global pandemic has stifled aid funding. A United Nations donors’ conference this month fell $1 billion short of the $2.41 billion target, because the economies of donor nations are struggling. Meanwhile, one in 10 Yeminis depend on cash transfers from relatives or friends who live abroad, which have dried up due to the pandemic. Here’s how you can help:

Larger organizations

UN World Food Programme. Provides food to 12 million, as well as support to malnourished mothers and children. In April, WFP halved its food rations, providing families with food every-other-month rather than monthly, due to low funding. Donate here.

Médecins Sans Frontieres. Yemen’s healthcare system collapsed years ago. Yemen is one of MSF’s largest in-country programs, with 2,200 staff. It also pays the salaries of 700 Ministry of Health staffers. Yemen is facing a COVID-19 epidemic at a time when half the country’s healthcare facilities are nonoperational.

UNICEF. COVID-19 has significantly hurt vulnerable children by closing the services they depend on. Unicef provides water, nutrition, education and protection to vulnerable children. Donate here.

Smaller organizations