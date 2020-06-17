Ahead of July 4th, powerful PSA says simple acts like breathing are part of American freedom

Just a few weeks ahead of Independence Day, the Ad Council is reminding Americans that the fight for freedom isn’t just a part of history.

Created by agency R/GA, “Fight For Freedom” is the latest PSA in the organization’s long-running and Emmy-winning “Love Has No Labels” campaign. It starts off like many an ad celebrating all things ‘Murica, but quickly moves from waving flags and fireworks to reference seemingly simple acts of living—sleeping safely, jogging, bird-watching, wearing a hoodie, breathing—that have resulted in lost Black lives.

Brand partners of the campaign are Bank of America, Google, Johnson & Johnson, State Farm, and Walmart and will be promoting the content across their channels. R/GA strategist Brandon Heard said in a statement, “For brands, companies, and people that choose to stand behind our message, know that activating allyship is a journey. This is just the beginning of what it looks like to turn privilege into power and to employ that power in an effort to advance the culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

It’s a powerful spot, but even more so will be seeing how these corporate partners evaluate their own practices and policies and act accordingly to live the message here.