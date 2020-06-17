Here’s how to play the new ‘Words With Friends’ spinoff game on Amazon’s Alexa

Social game developer Zynga today is launching a new voice game, called “Word Pop,” based on the classic and to be played exclusively with Amazon’s Alexa. Perhaps it’s actually Words With People Who Have No Friends.

Here’s how to play: After saying, “Alexa, open Word Pop,” you get one minute to make as many words as you can from six letters. You can spell or say them to rack up points based on how many words you’ve come up with and how long each one is.

“Players will be able to test and improve their word skills, making them even better Words With Friends players,” Bernard Kim, Zynga‘s president of publishing, said in a written statement. “We’re still discovering new ways for the franchise to bring joy to players around the world.”

“Words With Friends” initially launched in 2009.

San Francisco-based Zynga, also known for its FarmVille line of games, went public in 2011.