Fox News can’t get its story straight about Seattle’s Autonomous Zone

Who: Fox News.

Why we care: One of the president’s biggest bugaboos recently is Seattle’s Autonomous Zone, the Capitol Hill section of the city recently vacated by its police department.

Does anyone notice how little the Radical Left takeover of Seattle is being discussed in the Fake News Media. That is very much on purpose because they know how badly this weakness & ineptitude play politically. The Mayor & Governor should be ashamed of themselves. Easily fixed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

Interesting how ANTIFA and other Far Left militant groups can take over a city without barely a wimpier from soft Do Nothing Democrat leadership, yet these same weak leaders become RADICAL when it comes to shutting down a state or city and its hard working, tax paying citizens! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

While the folks at Fox News certainly share the president’s concerns about radical leftists, recently confusing an old Monty Python joke on Reddit with an Antifa manifesto, the network appears to be a house divided when it comes to the president’s depiction of what’s happening in Seattle.

In between photoshopping a gunman into photos of the city and running fiery videos from Minneapolis to punctuate segments on Seattle, Fox News slipped in some actually on-the-ground reporting. Fox News Chief Correspondent Jonathan Hunt reveals the peaceful daytime scene of the newly renamed Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, where he and his crew managed to brave potential Antifa attacks to buy lunch at a taco spot.