PepsiCo is retiring the Aunt Jemima brand—and it’s about damn time

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release first reported by NBC News. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

The company said that packaging without the Aunt Jemima image will begin to appear by the end of this year, while a name change is set to be announced at a yet-to-be-set later date.

The mystery around a new name of course had Twitter users filling the vacuum, most notably with Aunt Karen. The Onion, meanwhile, suggested Sheila, a Black female lawyer who sometimes enjoys pancakes.

Quaker Oats Replaces Historically Racist Aunt Jemima Mascot With Black Female Lawyer Who Enjoys Pancakes Sometimes https://t.co/OPI1BnYVaD pic.twitter.com/87rr9ZZ7yG — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 17, 2020

The image of Aunt Jemima was created in 1889, based off a minstrel song called “Old Aunt Jemima.” Quaker Oats bought the brand in 1926. According to the company history, there was even an Aunt Jemima restaurant at Disneyland in 1955. The entire image was a nod to Black servitude and, by extension, slavery. It was last updated in 1989 (!), when Jemima acquired pearl earrings and a lace collar, but the brand’s foundations obviously remained.

Also in the company statement Kroepfl said, “We acknowledge the brand has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth and dignity that we would like it to stand for today. We are starting by removing the image and changing the name. We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”