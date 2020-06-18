3 reasons why the workplace can’t return to normal after COVID-19

Organizations are in crisis mode, and workers are rising to the challenge amid the COVID-19 health emergency. Almost everyone in America who has a job that can be done remotely is now working from home, according to data compiled by Statista . Many are putting in long hours. They’re zooming into meetings, responding to Slack messages around the clock, and willingly blurring the boundary between their work and private lives in order to help their organizations succeed.

Many employees assume that when the crisis is over, these “wartime working conditions” will end and things will go back to the way they were. But worryingly, these practices and protocols could become the new normal. Employers are embracing technology to increase demands on employees’ time and keep close tabs on how much they’re working. Employees, meanwhile, are leaning into virtual meetings in a way that could have negative long-term effects on their welfare.

On one hand, organizations are just trying to survive. They’re grappling with massive disruptions to their businesses and making tough choices at a challenging time. On the other hand, this over-reliance on technology has dangerous implications for workers’ productivity, creativity, and overall well-being. Here are three of the most significant myths.

The myth of the ideal worker will live on

The COVID-19 pandemic offers a vivid illustration that the myth of the “ideal worker”—the person who puts work above everything else and exhibits a single-minded devotion to their company—is not dead. Despite the fact that most white-collar office employees are working remotely, employers’ obsession with face time and constant availability is making a comeback. Employees are expected to work harder and longer—attend numerous online meetings and team check-ins, and immediately respond to emails and calls. Employees are on the back foot here. The fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus, with its lockdowns and social distancing, means that most people are homebound, so there’s no excuse not to be available.

Of course, working at this pace is unsustainable. It’s not only exhausting, but it also robs employees of time to engage in healthy behaviors—including sleep, exercise, and spending time with loved ones. What’s more, research shows that individual creativity requires time away from work. People need time to disconnect.

This virus will retreat eventually, but it’s not a given that these new expectations will do the same. Employers are setting a standard for employee commitment and accessibility. It will be hard for employees to reset expectations even when workers are back in the office.

Big Brother will further encroach on the workplace

The pandemic’s forced experiment in remote work has caused a degree of unease in certain corners of corporate America. Apparently, some employers worry that workers cannot be trusted to do their jobs without supervision. As a result, they’re turning to surveillance software to track employees’ productivity and using analytics tools to measure workers’ engagement.