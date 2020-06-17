Diversity efforts have become formulaic over the years. Where is leadership missing the mark?

Over three weeks ago, when we watched George Floyd with a knee on his neck, the video should have been shocking, appalling, angering, and many other adjectives to everyone, myself included. But yet, when countless white friends reached out to me to ask how I was feeling, my answer was simply, “I’m fine.”

Today is no different than any other day; I went to sleep Black, I woke up Black, and the day that George Floyd was killed was no different to me than last Tuesday or every other Friday. The difference is that my friends, and people around the world, finally noticed.

Nothing has changed—at least yet. And whether I put a period after “Nothing has changed” is up to us and the actions we take in the future.

Therefore, whether your company decides to do anything differently is up to you. And writing a statement that you stand with the Black community is not a concrete action—unless there is both commitment, strategy, and accountability.

Just yesterday, I was asked by a recruiter if I could provide her with referrals from my network because she is seeing that many of her clients are taking the action of hiring a chief diversity officer or some form of D&I leader. As I heard that, I felt a sense of dread.

I thought about the cycle of “check the box” activities that companies go through and I was frustrated by these careless decisions. In the best of circumstances, companies hire a diversity and inclusion leader, put them in charge of all diversity and inclusion, give them no power, no resources, but do present them with a boatload of expectations and expect miracles. And now is no different. Hiring is happening quickly with little planning. It’s a knee-jerk reaction because they feel the spotlight on them.

In the future (usually around the one-year mark), when the D&I leader quits because their head is bloody from hitting it against a brick wall or when they are asked to leave because they have “underperformed,” senior leaders will say they took an action and this result shows that diversity doesn’t work.