Miss your summer blockbusters? A new podcast charting the rise of James Cameron has you covered

In April 2019, filmmaker Matt Schrader ( Score ) stepped into the podcast space with Blockbuster , a six-episode deep dive into how Steven Spielberg and George Lucas revolutionized filmmaking in the 1970s.

The topic could’ve easily gone the route of other movie-buff podcasts like You Must Remember This or How Did This Get Made?, with Schrader walking through his research or dissecting movies alongside friends.

However, he merged the best of narrative storytelling with true events, creating what he coined as the “biopod” (a biopic in the form of a podcast).

“We decided with the first season that was the format that would work best, because it allows for an intimacy with the character,” Schrader says. “And that’s not really something that’s as possible in the documentary structure or third-person perspective.”

Clearly it worked.

Season one of Blockbuster received glowing reviews (currently 4.9 out 5 stars on Apple) and was named Adweek‘s Creative Podcast of the Year in 2019.

Now Schrader is doubling down on his inventive format with season two, unpacking the rise of director James Cameron, who’s voiced by The Walking Dead‘s Ross Marquand.