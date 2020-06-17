Beyond Meat has a burger ‘value pack’ for your summer vegan cookout, but you have to hurry

The coronavirus pandemic may have ruined everything worth doing this summer, but if you still have vegan cookout on your list, Beyond Meat has just the thing for you.

The plant-based meat brand is introducing a limited-edition “value pack” called Cookout Classic, which is basically a box of 10 frozen burger patties. The product is being positioned as a cheaper alternative to the company’s core offerings, “intended to narrow the price gap between plant-based meat and animal protein.”

Sound delicious? Here’s what to know:

When do they come out? Beginning the week of June 22. They’ll be sold through the middle of August or “while supplies last.”

How much? About $16, or $1.60 per patty.

Where can I buy them? Beyond Meat says check the frozen meat section at Walmart, Target, or "select retailers" across the United States.

In a statement, CEO Ethan Brown called the Cookout Classic Beyond Meat’s “most affordable price point to date,” and with large swaths of consumers facing economic challenges due to the coronavirus lockdowns this year, the timing couldn’t be better.

Beyond Meat, which went public last year in one of the most successful IPOs of 2019, has continued to enjoy healthy growth even despite the pandemic. Shares have nearly doubled since the beginning of the year as the company has forged key partnerships with retailers and food distributors, including China’s Sinodis earlier this month.