Sephora is adding to its growing list of clean beauty products with Beautycounter

Clean beauty brand Beautycounter is joining the big leagues with a pop-up in Sephora starting online in July for a limited time.

The company confirmed the collaboration on Tuesday via Beautycounter’s Twitter account. Some of the brand’s most popular products, such as the vitamin C serum and overnight face peel, are set to be sold in Sephora stores on August 7.

The news was first reported by WWD.

Beautycounter has been seen as being at the forefront of the clean makeup movement. Notably, it published a list full of 1,800 chemicals that the brand deems questionable or harmful. The company also continues to be an advocate for consumer safety, lobbying for government-regulated personal products.

This deal is a no-brainer for Sephora as more and more consumers demand safer personal care products. A 2018 study from Grand View Research predicted that the global organic personal care industry could reach $25 billion by 2025.

Even celebrities are publicly supporting the clean product revolution, and in some cases starting their own lines. Last year, actress Michelle Pfeiffer launched Henry Rose, a perfume brand that makes fragrances from ingredients that are certified as safe.

Sephora already has over 50 brands that participate in the “Clean at Sephora” initiative, which gives each product a seal if it is clean. The addition of Beautycounter’s pop-up will offer customers a bit more transparency regarding what is actually in some of its products.