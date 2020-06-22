America’s gun violence epidemic is inextricably linked to police violence

More than three months after Louisville police forcefully entered the home of Breonna Taylor and fired multiple shots, striking her at least eight times, the officers involved still have not faced charges. Without video evidence, like there was for the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, there’s no “indisputable proof of wrongdoing,” the city’s deputy general counsel said (though one officer is being fired, Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher recently announced .) The police have continued to defend their use of force in the case, asserting that they only fired their guns after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, initially shot at them.

Taylor’s killing has played a large part in spurring calls for police reform, but unfortunately, police shootings are not an uncommon event: nationally, police have consistently shot and killed about 1,000 people every year since 2015. And multiple studies have shown that a higher prevalence of guns owned by citizens leads to a higher local rate of shooting deaths by police, suggesting that America’s gun violence epidemic is a large part of police killings, and vice versa. While systemic racism is at the heart of police violence, experts say the role of guns—and the police’s fear of guns—is not to be ignored. A holistic solution to police violence, they say, must include the tightening gun laws.

“It’s a mixed issue,” says Kris Brown, president of Brady: United Against Gun Violence, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control and against gun violence. “But there’s no question that the role of more guns in our society has had, and will continue, to have a real impact [on police violence].”

More guns, and more police shootings

Crime is more likely to be lethal in the U.S. than in other developed countries because of the high presence of guns here, and that plays into interactions with police, as well. It’s a recurrent story that a police officer reaches for their firearm because of the fear that the civilian might have a gun. The Washington Post has been tracking police shootings since 2015, and found that more than half the people shot and killed by police in the past five years were armed. That fear is more likely in places where guns ownership rates are higher.

A 2019 joint study between Northeastern University and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health sought to find correlations between gun availability and fatal police shootings. Using data of civilians shot and killed by police between 2015 and 2017, the researchers found that police shootings were 40% more likely in states with more guns. Residents of the 10 highest gun-owning states were 3.6 times more likely to be shot and killed by police than in the bottom five gun-owning states. Though the study didn’t explicitly detail the behavioral causes of the shootings, the researchers proposed that police anxiety during an encounter is heightened in areas where guns are more prevalent.

This relationship held true even for police shootings of civilians who were completely unarmed, they found, suggesting that the fear alone that a civilian may have a gun plays a bigger role in shootings than the legitimate evidence of a weapon. Research pointing to police being more trigger-happy because they’re afraid is “not to excuse it,” notes Deborah Azrael, one of the Harvard researchers. Though it wasn’t reported in the paper, Azrael says they also found a racial component: the relationship between firearm ownership and being killed by police was stronger for Black victims than for white victims. The Washington Post found that 40% of unarmed people shot and killed in 2015 were Black (though that percentage has steadily declined since).

John Roman, senior fellow at the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, did a similar study in 2018 in collaboration with Vox, in which he found that there was a positive correlation between the states with both higher gun ownership and more permissive gun laws, and killings by police. Roman tells Fast Company that, once you layer structural biases against Black people on top of this, “it is reasonable to conclude that there’s a racial disparity in the likelihood that the police will fear you more. And will be more likely to shoot you.”