Fatboy’s outdoor furniture is delightfully silly and incredibly well made

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to deck out your deck with high design outdoor furniture. While we love a sleek chaise lounge as much as the next person, there’s something a bit disconcerting about spending so much on a piece that’s going to take the beating of sun, rain, fluctuating temperatures, and even critters (get out of here, squirrels!).

If you feel as in need of affordable, durable, and delightful pieces to spruce up your life, look no further than Danish brand Fatboy. The company began in 2002 when Dutch businessman Alex Bergman bought the rights to designer Jukka Setälä’s sleek, more mature version of the much-maligned bean bag chair.

The Original Bean Bag Chair ($219) is an oversized, slouchy pillow that can be scrunched up and sat on or laid out like a cushion. An outdoor-ready version ($329) is built with water-resistant fabric and stuffing to sit on your deck, by the pool, or get dragged out into the grass for an outdoor movie night.

The Floatzac Floating Beanbag Lounge Chair ($279) is made with water-resistant beads and Sunbrella water- and UV-resistant fabric that that make it feel plush on water and land. Plus, the straps on the chair create an arching, adjustable seat and make maneuvering in water an easier than the average float.

If you’re looking for that hammock/daybed feeling but want something that’s lower-profile and more portable, there’s the Lazmac Inflatable Lounger ($79.50). It is made of durable ripstop nylon, inflates in seconds, comes with a stake so it doesn’t blow away in the wind, and is much more comfortable than one might imagine an inflatable lounge chair to be. One FC editor swears by the Lazmac as a perfect outdoor chair for lounging around in the backyard, at the beach, or in the park. If you’re looking for a Lazmac that can fit two people (and has even more of a daybed look and feel), there’s always the Lazmac L ($119).

Speaking of extra cozy, there are few greater, more snug joys than swinging from a hammock in the sunshine and cool breeze. The Headdemock Hammock ($499) comes with a free-standing frame, so you can choose where you want hang out—instead of trees and poles dictating where you hang it. It’s made from non-woven mesh (for maximum airflow), but the coolest feature is that it’s big enough for two people to share comfortably.

And to round out your Fatboy seating options, there’s the low-key, Scandinavian take on the rocking chair: the Rock n’ Roll Chair ($220.15). Part of a modular system that works with other Fatboy products, the simple metal rocking frame can accommodate any Fatboy Originals bean bag to transform it into a giant, commodious rocking chair.