This fan analyzed Adam Sandler’s filmography and came up with the perfect ‘worst’ movie for him

Back in December, Adam Sandler stopped by The Howard Stern Show promoting what many thought was his Oscar-worthy turn in Uncut Gems .

Toward the end of the interview, Sandler joked that if he didn’t get an Oscar, he’d make another movie that “is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay.”

Unfortunately (fortunately?), when the nominations went out a month later, Sandler wasn’t in the mix for Best Actor, which Joaquin Phoenix eventually won for Joker.

In case Sandler ever wanted to make good on his threat, Redditor LundgrensFrontKick has everything mapped out for him.

“In an effort to assist the Sandman with his terrible film, I dug through all of his films and analyzed their posters to come up with the objectively worst Sandler picture that could be made,” LundgrensFrontKick said on Reddit.

The result is the action-comedy Jacked Up that actually sounds like peak Sandler.

Adam Sandler plays a personal trainer/shoe salesman named Jack Goodheart who is married to Janet Goodheart (Also, Sandler, using a very off-putting voice). They travel to an exclusive resort in Costa Rica to attend his 30th high school anniversary during the fourth of July weekend. During the event, Rob Schneider (playing a terrorist) and his team of henchmen, hijack the event and take everyone hostage, including State Senator Chuck Finley (Terry Crews) and presidential candidate Casey Fitzpatrick (Maya Rudolph). During the melee, Jack and Janet escape, and the two use their past military experience and buff physiques to save the day.

LundgrensFrontKick went so far as to give Jacked Up a director (Dennis Dugan), writer (Tim Herlihy), and Rotten Tomatoes score (6%). The methodology behind it all involved spotting patterns in Sandler’s previous films (e.g., being reunited with old friends, the action taking place over a holiday, etc.) and his films’ posters (e.g., how many people are usually featured, is Sandler holding something, etc.)