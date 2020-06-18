Why Juneteenth is still not a federal holiday, and what supporters are doing to change that

Juneteenth, the day that celebrates the emancipation of African Americans from slavery, is in the spotlight this year like never before.

The first part of 2020 saw high-profile killings of several unarmed Black people—George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks—at the hands of police, sparking protests around the country to demand racial justice and equality. That has inspired businesses to take stock of how well they deal with diversity and inclusion; the results have ranged from pledges to improve their staffs to donations of millions of dollars to firings.

Companies are also making Juneteenth, a portmanteau of the sixth month of the year and “19th,” a paid day off; it falls on Friday this year. Among the corporate giants that have declared the day a work holiday are Twitter, Nike, Levi Strauss & Co., and the NFL, to name a few. Smaller businesses from software company Futuri Media in suburban Cleveland to the Foley Hoag law firm to San Diego-based Beauty Bakerie are also marking the day. And Hulu changed the premiere dates of Love, Victor and Taste the Nation, which were originally scheduled for Friday.

But there’s still one entity that doesn’t formally recognize Juneteenth as a holiday: the federal government of the United States. Many activists would like to finally change that.

“We really want Juneteenth to be recognized as a national holiday,” says Miles Dotson, cofounder of the Bay Area-area collective Hella Creative, which sees the business world as a way to make that happen. “This is about broadening the conversation first.”

The organization set up a website with resources, including a template of a letter to send to employers, asking for Juneteenth to become a company holiday; and suggestions of other ways to honor the day, such as supporting Black-owned restaurants.

Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Texas with his troops to enforce the freedom of former slaves, as granted by the Emancipation Proclamation two and half years earlier. “1865 is the true date that started the liberty and justice for all,” Dotson says. “This is a moment for everyone, all companies that employ people, especially people of color . . . It’s important companies stand in solidarity with their employee base.”