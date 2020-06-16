This steroid helped severely sick COVID-19 patients in an encouraging new study

Researchers in England say they have found the first effective treatment for severe cases of COVID-19: dexamethasone, a steroid used to reduce inflammation.

Over the course of 10 days, 2,104 patients received 6 milligrams of the drug in a randomized trial. Another set of 4,321 patients were given usual care without the dexamethasone. Researchers found that 35% fewer patients on ventilators died when they took the dexamethasone. For patients on supplemental oxygen, dexamethasone appeared to reduce deaths by 20%. The drug did not benefit COVID-19 patients who didn’t need respiratory support.