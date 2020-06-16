This steroid helped severely sick COVID-19 patients in an encouraging new study

Researchers in England say they have found the first effective treatment for severe cases of COVID-19: dexamethasone, a steroid used to reduce inflammation.
Over the course of 10 days, 2,104 patients received 6 milligrams of the drug in a randomized trial. Another set of 4,321 patients were given usual care without the dexamethasone. Researchers found that 35% fewer patients on ventilators died when they took the dexamethasone. For patients on supplemental oxygen, dexamethasone appeared to reduce deaths by 20%. The drug did not benefit COVID-19 patients who didn’t need respiratory support.
The research comes from RECOVERY, a randomized clinical trial conducted by the Nuffield Department of Medicine and Nuffield Department of Population Health within the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.
The program has been exploring six potential treatment for COVID-19, randomizing them among 11,500 patients across the U.K. In addition to dexamethasone, the group has looked at an HIV treatment called Lopinavir-Ritonavir; the antibiotic Azithromycin; another anti-inflammatory medication called Tocilizumab; Covalescent Plasma (which comes from recovered COVID-19 patients and contains appropriate antibodies); and the malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine. Earlier this month, the group found Hydroxychloroquine, made famous by President Trump, to be ineffective.