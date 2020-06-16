SBA disaster loans and emergency grants are back: Here’s what small businesses need to know

Companies that are still reeling from the impact of COVID-19 have a new chance to secure a loan and maybe even grab some quick cash.

The Small Business Administration is reopening its Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EDIL program, the agency said Monday, allowing businesses and nonprofit organizations with 500 employees or fewer to apply for low-interest assistance and an emergency advance grant of up to $10,000. The advance, based on a company’s headcount ($1,000 per employee), doesn’t have to be paid back.

The loan program predates the pandemic and is separate from the Paycheck Protection Program, which is still accepting applications until June 30. The SBA had previously halted most EIDL applications after overwhelming demand.

Here’s what to know about the loan program’s grand reopening: