This is how women of color can navigate relationships with white ‘allies’

White feminism as we know it is burning up in flames. The #BlackLivesMatter movement is calling for accountability on leaders across government sectors, large corporations, and local communities that have been benefiting and profiting off of the Black community for centuries. Shamefully, white female-led companies are some of the biggest offenders of marginalization.

Consider that we’ve seen the glorified CEOs at Girlboss and more recently at Reformation, Refinery29, and The Wing, take stunning falls from their millennial pink pedestals. These savvy leaders promoted the advancement of women and seemingly had it all: growing businesses, families, best-selling books, financial success, celebrity lifestyle—you name it, except for the fact that their success came at the expense of Black and brown women by way of toxic work cultures, unequal pay, lack of career opportunities, and intimidation.

Through #BlackLivesMatter, Black women are saying, “This is not equity.” They are demanding accountability and meaningful change and are not settling for anything less. Even The Wing’s former Black and brown employees who are self-organizing have created their advocacy platform called Flew the Coop.

Writer and lecturer Rachel Elizabeth Cargle, in a 2018 Harper Bazaar article on white feminism, said, “If there is not the intentional and action-based inclusion of women of color, then feminism is simply white supremacy in heels.” Let that sink in for a moment. Without the active and intentional consideration of Black and brown women, white female leaders—the very people fighting against patriarchy—are essentially upholding it.

Possibly inspired by fear as they watch others from The Wing and Refinery29 go down in flames and recognizing their internalized sexism and racism, many white female leaders are extending an olive branch to women of color and women of color-led organizations. But how do Black and brown women and leaders navigate these new circumstances? It’s tricky, but here are some things to consider.

I am an indigenous cofounder and CEO of Future For Us, a national community platform dedicated to advancing womxn of color at work. As I have traveled on my path to entrepreneurship, I’ve been both supported and shunned by white female leaders. Even now, I’m seeing a significant increase of outreach from white “allies” who have previously strung us along in multiple dead-end meetings with no potential collaboration in sight. They want to be a part of our programming, post their job openings to our community, or develop content for their company with no budget to compensate us.

I have a responsibility as a leader to do my due diligence when an “ally” offers support. As I do my research, I ask myself whether the allyship support is predatory, performative, or authentic. Once I understand the intent of where their support is coming, I can set appropriate boundaries that help guide how my organization can best receive their help.