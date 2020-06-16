Funny ‘norm porn’ video fantasizes about basic social interactions (SFW!)

Summer is officially here in four days and for most people, the thought of beach vacations or music festivals will remain just that: a thought.

Whether it’s state-mandated or people just acting out of an abundance of caution, social distancing from COVID-19 has made everyday interactions taboo.

How taboo? It’s its own genre of porn.

Canned water company Liquid Death recently launched a new campaign that will allow you to “indulge in all your forbidden quarantine fantasies.”

Hardcore Norm Porn is an actual site with videos like “College Action” (students studying together), “Eating Out” (a montage of group dinners), “Not Safe For Work” (office encounters not on Zoom), and more.

So go ahead and satisfy your craving for some “hardcore normality from the safety of your home.”

We won’t tell.