How America’s top CEOs reacted to SCOTUS’s historic LGBTQ civil rights ruling

Yesterday the Supreme Court of the United States issued a historic ruling that employers could not fire someone on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. In short, SCOTUS found that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans workplace discrimination on the basis of race and sex, covers sexual orientation and gender identity, too.

The move is a massive win for the LGBTQ community and all Americans as it’s one step closer to ensuring everyone, regardless of their differences, is on equal footing where employment is concerned. While many cheered the ruling, some of the highest-profile comments in the business world came from the CEOs of America’s largest companies, themselves massive employers of America’s workforce. Here’s what they had to say:

Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Grateful for today’s decision by the Supreme Court. LGBTQ people deserve equal treatment in the workplace and throughout society, and today’s decision further underlines that federal law protects their right to fairness. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 15, 2020

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO

Today's Supreme Court decision is an important milestone in the hard-fought journey for equal treatment for LGBTQI+ people in the workplace, building on the foundation set by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Let’s use this decision as a catalyst to drive progress in our society. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 15, 2020

Mary Barra, GM CEO