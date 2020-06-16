The EU has opened an antitrust investigation into Apple’s App Store rules

The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, has opened two antitrust investigations into Apple. The first investigation regards Apple’s App Store rules, while the second investigation covers aspects of Apple’s Apple Pay practices.

The first investigation, into Apple’s App Store rules, covers one of the more common complaints about the iPhone ecosystem. Namely, that developers must distribute their apps through Apple’s App Store and users have no other way to install apps on their iPhones other than via the App Store. As EC executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said, announcing the probe:

Mobile applications have fundamentally changed the way we access content. Apple sets the rules for the distribution of apps to users of iPhones and iPads. It appears that Apple obtained a “gatekeeper” role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple’s popular devices. We need to ensure that Apple’s rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers, for example with its music streaming service Apple Music or with Apple Books. I have therefore decided to take a close look at Apple’s App Store rules and their compliance with EU competition rules.

In addition to investigating alternative purchasing possibilities, the probe will also look into Apple’s 30% cut of in-app purchases.

The second EC investigation announced this morning regards Apple’s Apple Pay practices. Here the primary point of the probe’s focus will be whether Apple limiting the use of the iPhone’s NFC chip for contactless purchases to only Apple Pay is in violation of antitrust rules. To put it another way: Is it anti-competitive that Apple won’t allow Google Pay or Samsung Pay to use the iPhone’s NFC chip for contactless payments? As Vestager said:

It appears that Apple sets the conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants’ apps and websites. It also reserves the “tap and go” functionality of iPhones to Apple Pay. It is important that Apple’s measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies, including better choice, quality, innovation and competitive prices. I have therefore decided to take a close look at Apple’s practices regarding Apple Pay and their impact on competition.

While no company likes to be investigated for antitrust claims, it’s important to note such investigations can run on for years, and any potentially negative outcomes for a company will be vigorously litigated in the courts for additional years after a decision has been reached. In other words: Don’t expect any changes to the status quo for quite some time—if any come at all.