World Economic Forum announces 2020 tech pioneers

The World Economic Forum announced its 2020 Technology Pioneers, early- to growth-stage companies from around the world that the organization feels are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

Of the 100 companies in the 2020 class, one-fourth are led by female founders, the forum says. Some of the firms have been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the Most Innovative Companies in the world, including Kenyan food platform Twiga (2020) and Brazilian logistics company CargoX (2018), or recognized by Fast Company‘s World Changing Ideas program (Energy Vault in 2019 and Brightseed and Air Protein in 2020).

The class of 2020 includes companies from a range of enterprise and consumer technologies, including artificial intelligence, fintech, and biotech. A number of innovators are addressing climate change, food security, and other global challenges. The full list of 2020 pioneers may be found here.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the program.Past pioneers include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, and Twitter.

The World Economic Forum is a non-governmental organization that aims to address global issues by bringing together leaders from the public and private sectors. It holds its annual meeting each year in Davos, Switzerland.