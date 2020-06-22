Cities offer cash as they compete for new residents amid remote work boom

If the lower cost of living, more affordable housing, and less traffic weren’t enough of an incentive, remote workers can receive cold hard cash for bringing their talents (and salaries) to more rural destinations.

Many of these programs aren’t new. In 2018, the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma launched an incentive program that offered 250 remote workers $10,000 to relocate there. Last year Vermont, The Shoals region of Alabama, and Topeka, Kansas all launched similar programs, offering workers between $5,000 and $15,000.

But now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, more employees are working remotely—and more destinations are offering cash to these workers to relocate. Cities and towns have long offered companies financial rewards for bringing jobs and tax revenues to their region, but now many are turning their attention, and incentives, toward these individual mobile workers.

In recent weeks Savannah, Georgia, announced a $2,000 remote worker incentive program of its own. “If a technology company opens a small office in Savannah, I’ve always been able to give that company relocation fees of up to $2,000 per person,” explains Jennifer Bonnett, the vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship for the Savannah Economic Development Authority. “All we really did was disconnect the need for the company to move here.”

Rather than recruiting an entire company or office worth of people, however, cities like Savannah can enjoy similar benefits from incentivizing well-paid remote workers one at a time. Bonnett adds that the benefits to the city are similar; remote workers inject money into the local economy, generate tax revenue, and help establish a local talent cluster.

“They pay taxes locally, they buy houses locally, so whether or not the company is headquartered here, we want the high wage earners that can be remote to move here,” she says.

Big money is on the move

The marketplace for well-compensated remote talent that is looking for a new home town just got a lot bigger. According to a recent survey, nearly two-thirds of tech workers in the San Francisco Bay Area would consider relocating if given the option, and many of the region’s biggest employers—including Facebook, Google, Twitter, Square, and Coinbase—have announced plans to allow at least some staff to work from anywhere on an ongoing basis.