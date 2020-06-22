You don’t know your customer anymore

When the Great Recession hit the U.S. in 2009, companies across industries came to a harsh realization. Years of researching, maneuvering, marketing, and investing to create the perfect customer products and services suddenly fell flat. The economy dramatically shifted consumer habits, with many focused on reducing spending amid the uncertainty of the economy, and a loss of trust in many institutions. Brands found that—almost overnight—they no longer knew their former customers as well as they previously thought. Technically, they’d never met.

It was a difficult thing for companies to accept. Imagine if a lifelong friend who you cultivated a loyal, mutually valuable relationship with transformed into a different person with new interests, habits, and trends. The shift can be seismic, as we’re seeing right now, and companies that don’t move quickly may fall behind–especially if the shift takes place at a time when retaining loyal customers is more important than ever.

Similar to the recession in 2009, customer needs and preferences are evolving at light speed as customers grapple with the impacts of the current situation.

It’s obvious by now that successful companies are rightly obsessed with customer needs. That’s why millions are spent on conventional segmentations and research, with a strong focus on staying in tune with their needs and preferences.

A recent study by Capgemini found that while 70% of consumers feel optimistic about recovery from the current outbreak over the next 12 months, nearly as many (65%) say they will be more mindful of their purchase habits once the pandemic is over. Fifty-nine percent of consumers worldwide said they had high levels of interaction with physical stores before the current crisis, but today, less than a quarter (24%) see themselves in that high-interaction category. In the next six to nine months, 39% of consumers expect a high level of interaction with physical stores–clearly below the pre-pandemic levels.

With many states reopening, companies need to quickly identify who their customers have become and how to fit into their new purchasing portfolios. Here are four steps they can take:

New research

Put your segmentation in a drawer, then lock the drawer. It’s time for people to ask bigger, broader questions about their lives, not just your products. Even in a remote environment, technology allows us to gather insight, and even test new ideas much faster than before. Remember: they are already in their homes, where you’re hoping your products will eventually be taken and used. That’s an advantage, not a problem.