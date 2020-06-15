DOJ: eBay workers sent live cockroaches and a fetal pig to publishers in bizarre stalking effort

Six former eBay employees are facing federal cyberstalking charges after allegedly sending creepy packages and online messages to a Boston-area couple that publishes an online newsletter about e-commerce.

The harassment campaign allegedly included sending disturbing packages to the couple at their Natick, Massachusetts, home, including a preserved fetal pig, “a book on surviving the loss of a spouse,” live cockroaches, and a funeral wreath, according to Massachusetts federal prosecutors. Some of the alleged stalkers also sent pornography addressed to one of the newsletter publishers, but sent to addresses neighboring theirs.

Police began to investigate after some of the defendants were allegedly spotted outside the couple’s home, where prosecutors say they planned to covertly install a GPS tracker on the victims’ car. When the police investigated, they allegedly destroyed evidence and lied to law enforcement and eBay lawyers.

In a statement, eBay said it terminated the workers in September after hearing about the accusations and conducting its own investigation.

“The Company cooperated fully and extensively with law enforcement authorities throughout the process. eBay does not tolerate this kind of behavior,” according to a statement from an eBay committee formed by the company board to investigate the matter. “eBay apologizes to the affected individuals and is sorry that they were subjected to this. eBay holds its employees to high standards of conduct and ethics and will continue to take appropriate action to ensure these standards are followed.”

You can find the DOJ’s full announcement here.