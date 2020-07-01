UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement

Tom Hanks, ‘Hamilton,’ The Muppets, and 101 other pop-culture musts for July

Get ready to be caught in a time-loop with Andy Samberg in ‘Palm Springs,’ blaze a path toward the new Willie Nelson album, and learn more than you ever thought you could about Amy Schumer in ‘Expecting Amy.’

Tom Hanks, ‘Hamilton,’ The Muppets, and 101 other pop-culture musts for July
By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

A lot has changed recently. For instance, the Dixie Chicks are now called simply The Chicks. (Because of racism.) Also, none of the movies you expected to see this year are actually coming out in 2020. (Because of the pandemic.)

advertisement
advertisement

But one thing will never change, no matter what happens in this world, and that’s Tom Hanks’s interest in telling stories about World War II.

He loves it!

His passion for this subject—which has previously brought us such projects as Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers, and The Pacific—has now produced his latest film, Greyhound, which will now premiere on Apple Plus in July rather than in theaters, as originally planned. (Because of the pandemic.) Let Greyhound be the comfortable little room in your childhood home that doesn’t change at all even as the house is redecorated over time and eventually a living room wall is knocked out to expand the kitchen.

As we await the first album from The Chicks later this month, here is everything else you can expect in the way of entertainment.

Movies

Music

TV

advertisement

Books

  • Oxford: The Last Hurrah by Dafydd Jones, July 1
  • Pictures on the Radio: From the Frontlines of History with NPR News by David Gilkey, July 7
  • The Decisive Network: Magnum Photos and the Postwar Image Market by Nadya Bair, July 7
  • Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell, July 14
  • The Last Cruze by LaToya Ruby Frazier, July 15
  • I Can Make You Feel Good by Tyler Mitchell, July 28
  • Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir by Natasha Trethewey, July 28

[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; The Old Guard: Aimee Spinks/Netflix; Stateless, Offering to the Storm: courtesy of Netflix; Brave New World: Steve Schofield/Peacock; Little Voice: courtesy of Apple TV Plus; The Capture: BBC/Heyday Films/Nick Wall]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life