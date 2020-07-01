Tom Hanks, ‘Hamilton,’ The Muppets, and 101 other pop-culture musts for July

A lot has changed recently. For instance, the Dixie Chicks are now called simply The Chicks. (Because of racism.) Also, none of the movies you expected to see this year are actually coming out in 2020. (Because of the pandemic.)
But one thing will never change, no matter what happens in this world, and that’s Tom Hanks’s interest in telling stories about World War II.
He loves it!
His passion for this subject—which has previously brought us such projects as Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers, and The Pacific—has now produced his latest film, Greyhound, which will now premiere on Apple Plus in July rather than in theaters, as originally planned. (Because of the pandemic.) Let Greyhound be the comfortable little room in your childhood home that doesn’t change at all even as the house is redecorated over time and eventually a living room wall is knocked out to expand the kitchen.
As we await the first album from The Chicks later this month, here is everything else you can expect in the way of entertainment.
Movies
- The F**k-It List, July 1 on Netflix
- The Outpost, July 2
- Black Magic for White Boys, July 3
- Cut Off, July 3
- Desperados, July 3 on Netflix
- Hamilton, July 3 on Disney Plus
- Hannibal Buress: Miami Nights, July 3 on YouTube
- John Lewis: Good Trouble, July 3
- Battlefield 2025, July 7
- Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, July 7
- Jim Jefferies: Intolerant, July 7 on Netflix
- The Medicine, July 7
- Where Sleeping Dogs Lie, July 7
- Mucho Mucho Amor, July 8 on Netflix
- Relic, July 10
- Archive, July 10
- Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, July 10
- Greyhound, July 10 on Apple TV Plus
- Money Plane, July 10
- The Old Guard, July 10 on Netflix
- Palm Springs, July 10 on Hulu
- Volition, July 10
- Widow of Silence, July 10
- Coven, July 14
- Clementine, July 14
- Enter the Fat Dragon, July 14
- The Runners, July 14
- Showbiz Kids, July 14 on HBO
- The Painted Bird, July 17
- Dirt Music, July 17
- Ghosts of War, July 17
- A Nice Girl Like You, July 17
- Secret Society of Second Born Royals, July 17 on Disney Plus
- The Kissing Booth 2, July 24 on Netflix
- Animal Crackers, July 24
- Conundrum: Secrets Among Friends, July 24
- Most Wanted, July 24
- Radioactive, July 24
- Legacy of Lies, July 28
- The Fight, July 31
- The Informer, July 31
- Summerland, July 31
Music
- Paul Weller – On Sunset, July 3
- Willie Nelson – First Rose of Spring, July 3
- Glass Animals – Dreamland, July 10
- Julianna Barwick – Healing Is a Miracle, July 10
- Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules, July 10
- Sam Prekop – Comma, July 10
- The Beths – Jump Rope Gazers, July 10
- The Jayhawks – XOXO, July 10
- The Streets – None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, July 10
- Blu & Exile – Miles, July 17
- Bush – The Kingdom, July 17
- The Chicks – Gaslighter, July 17
- Ellie Goulding – Brightest Blue, July 17
- Gang of Four – Anti Hero, July 17
- Nicolas Jaar – Telas, July 17
- Protomartyr – Ultimate Success Today, July 17
- Surfer Blood – Carefree Theatre, July 17
- The Pretenders – Hate for Sale, July 17
- Land of Talk – Indistinct Conversations, July 31
- The Psychedelic Furs –Made of Rain, July 31
TV
- Unsolved Mysteries, July 1 on Netflix
- The Baby-Sitters Club, July 3 on Netflix
- Cable Girls, July 3 on Netflix
- Hanna, July 3 on Prime Video
- Ju-On: Origins, July 3 on Netflix
- The Protector, July 4 on Netflix
- Outcry, July 5 on Showtime
- Stateless, July 8 on Netflix
- Close Enough, July 9 on HBO Max
- Expecting Amy, July 9 on HBO Max
- Down to Earth with Zach Efron, July 10 on Netflix
- Greatness Code, July 10 on Apple TV Plus
- Little Voice, July 10 on Apple TV Plus
- P-Valley, July 12 on Starz
- The Nest, July 13 on Acorn TV
- Brave New World, July 15 on Peacock
- The Capture, July 15 on Peacock
- In Deep with Ryan Lochte, July 15 on Peacock
- Intelligence, July 15 on Peacock
- Lost Speedways, July 15 on Peacock
- The House of Ho, July 16 on HBO Max
- Cursed, July 17 on Netflix
- 12oz Mouse, July 20 on Adult Swim
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), July 21 on Netflix
- Lost Resort, July 23 on TBS
- Tacoma FD, July 23 on truTV
- Room 104, July 24 on HBO
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, July 26
- Maxxx, July 28 on Hulu
- The Dog House, July 30 on HBO Max
- Frayed, July 30 on HBO Max
- In My Skin, July 30 on Hulu
- Muppets Now, July 31 on Disney Plus
- The Umbrella Academy, July 31 on Netflix
Books
- Oxford: The Last Hurrah by Dafydd Jones, July 1
- Pictures on the Radio: From the Frontlines of History with NPR News by David Gilkey, July 7
- The Decisive Network: Magnum Photos and the Postwar Image Market by Nadya Bair, July 7
- Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell, July 14
- The Last Cruze by LaToya Ruby Frazier, July 15
- I Can Make You Feel Good by Tyler Mitchell, July 28
- Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir by Natasha Trethewey, July 28
