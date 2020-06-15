HBO launches its first ever digital pride campaign, Human By Orientation

What: LGBTQIA+ Pride Month

Why we care: HBO repurposed its famous acronym—Home Box Office—to Human by Orientation, in celebration of LGBTQIA+ Pride. The media giant launched its first-ever digital Pride event on the Human By Orientation website on Monday.

The website is described as “a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ plus community and allies to gather, recharge, and spread joy— celebrating their queerest, proudest selves.” People can sign up and RSVP for free daily virtual events, from DJ sets to a drag brunch hosted by the cast of HBO’s We’re Here to queer comedy nights, and more. Some of pop culture’s most impactful queer voices, such as Janelle Monáe, Todrick Hall, Cameron Esposito, Kim Petras, will be featured.

In its release, HBO noted, “Pride was, and is, a protest, originally led by black and brown trans women, fighting for all LGBTQIA+ people. It’s due to the activism of this oft overlooked community that Pride is the celebration we know today. Pride brings together the full spectrum of the queer family and it’s important—now more than ever—to stand in solidarity with those in need of support.”

Human by Orientation’s launch comes just on the heels of the Supreme Court’s ruling that workers can’t be fired for being LGBTQIA+.

The celebration kicks off on Thursday, June 18th, and runs through June, 28th.