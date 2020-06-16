Are your company’s digital ads funding racism and hate? This new firm will check for you

Back in November 2016, Nandini Jammi cofounded the advertising watchdog Sleeping Giants with Matt Rivitz to keep brands accountable and aware of what online content their advertising was funding. It routinely called out major brands for funding racist and discriminatory content on such outlets as Breitbart, Fox News, and Tucker Carlson’s The Daily Caller.

Their efforts caught on, leading to Sleeping Giants affiliates in countries around the world, from Europe to Brazil. In January, the French Senate passed a law against online hate that included the “Sleeping Giants amendment,” after the still anonymous activists running Sleeping Giants France, that forces advertisers to report their advertisement site lists to the public every month.

Now, after three years of voluntarily helping brands identify the sites that their ads are—in some cases—unintentionally funding, Jammi and her business partner Claire Atkin have launched a new consultancy called Check My Ads to formalize their work.

“I’ve been working on Sleeping Giants for years, and why am I still seeing ads for normal companies on sites like The Gateway Pundit?” says Jammi, referencing the far-right wing outlet known for spreading conspiracy theories. “How much longer do we have to keep doing this? This problem hasn’t been solved at all, which is strange because the ad industry claims to have been working on this problem for years. So why are the basics not taken care of?”

Proctor & Gamble has announced a $5 million fund to “fight for justice” like it’s some kind of a big deal. For context, this is the same co that casually realized in 2017 that they’d pissed away $200 million in ad fraud. @marcpritchard1, you’re not doing enough. https://t.co/HbgkeeZCpn — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) June 14, 2020

Atkin and Jammi first met at a Vancouver conference last year, and their new firm aims to help marketers first identify whether their ad budgets are inadvertently funding hate speech, conspiracy, and disinformation. Then they want to help translate that knowledge into a better, safer media strategy and establish best practices going forward.

Jammi places the bulk of the blame for where many marketers find themselves at the feet of the ad-tech giants. Over the last decade, such firms as Integral Ad Science, Rubicon Project, and Criteo have created the systems controlling the programmatic ad ecosystem that rules most digital advertising. She says these firms talk a big game when it comes to brand safety, but the proof of their deficiency is the continued relevance and need for the work of Sleeping Giants. These are volunteers showing multimillion-dollar corporations where their systems are going wrong and hurting their brand clients.