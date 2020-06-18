Why agility is key to companies surviving the pandemic

One of the key lessons coming from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to create more resilient companies. Many organizations think they are resilient, but they are not. The U.S. has lost more than 100,000 businesses due to the virus, seen millions lose jobs, and is experiencing dismal short-term financial and economic outlooks. How does an organization survive and even thrive? Resiliency is the key.

What does being a resilient company mean? How does a resilient company look and what differentiates it from others? How do you create a resilient restaurant or professional services company?

Resiliency is measured by a company’s ability to survive VUCA events such as the pandemic. VUCA stands for the volatile, unpredictable, complex, and ambiguous elements that an organization could face. A resilient company must be prepared, act quickly, and get positive results during the storm, which will eventually lead to coming out of the storm with a positive moment for growth. Resilient organizations will not only survive, but also grow faster than their less resilient counterparts, according to McKinsey research, which also showed that less than 10 percent of publicly traded companies pre-COVID were resilient.

No one could have predicted the complexities and impact of COVID-19. The only thing organizations can do is find ways to survive during the pandemic. How do you survive during a VUCA storm?

You innovate—and find ways to do so quickly and inexpensively. There have been many inspiring stories of companies that reinvented themselves during the pandemic. For example, a pizzeria in Chicago that normally sells to dine-in customers could no longer sell enough pizza due to the lockdown. So they completely reinvented. They saw a need and pivoted their business by utilizing their assets to make a much-needed product during the pandemic: face shields for frontline medical personnel. They retrained employees and used their pizza ovens to make and shape face shields—5,000 of them a week. The business is not just surviving, but it is performing at the same level as it did before, and providing a critical service. When the lockdown is lifted, this company will have two business opportunities that they can grow.

Resilient companies have a method to understand and evaluate opportunities, so they can create value quickly with the resources, knowledge, and networks they already have. This guides their pivoting decisions.

Resilient organizations make efficient decisions on pivot direction and they innovate quickly to get the results they need to survive, without consuming much time or resources.