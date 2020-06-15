COVID-19 second wave? Here’s what to know as states brace for rising case counts

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its fourth month, any hopes that we’d see a nationwide dip in cases during the summer months are quickly dissipating. June is already halfway over, and a return to normal feels as far off as ever. You’ll be hearing a lot about a “second wave” of COVID-19 this week. Here are a few things to know:
- Where are coronavirus cases rising? According to the latest count by The New York Times, 23 states are seeing a rise in COVID-19 infections. Some of those, such as Arizona and Florida, are seeing significant spikes.
- Which states are better off right now? States such as New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts—all seen as early hotspots—are in much better shape than they were a few months ago.
- What are health experts saying? “The second wave has begun,” William Schaffner, a professor of medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told CNBC.
- How are the markets reacting? Volatility is back! Expect a wild ride for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq this week. Dow futures were already down 650 points as of early Monday morning, according to CNN Business. Markets in Asia are also taking a hit in the wake of news that a new cluster of coronavirus cases has popped up at a Beijing food market.
- Aren’t we really still in the first wave? If you look broadly at data for the entire country, the answer is yes. As NPR broke down on Friday, daily new case averages dropped to about 22,000 in mid-May, compared to a peak of 31,000, but they’ve stayed steady since then. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins, the five-day average for new cases in the United States is up.