Ground beef E. coli recall: 7 products that could be contaminated

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced an immediate Class 1 recall of 42,922 pounds of ground beef products made by Lakeside Refrigerated Services due to the meat possibly being contaminated with the E. coli bacterium.

A Class 1 recall is the USDA’s highest level of recall and means “This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The affected ground beef products were produced on June 1, 2020, and sold under the brand names Marketside, Thomas Farms, and Value Pack. The affected products were sold at Walmart and other retail establishments. The full list of all seven products covered under the recall are:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

All affected products bear the establishment number “EST. 46841,” according to the USDA. If you have purchased any of these products, you are urged not to consume them and to dispose of them immediately or return them to the retailer you purchased them from.

You can also check out the labels of the affected products here to make identifying them in your fridge or freezer easier.