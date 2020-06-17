COVID-19 is causing founders to rethink everything. Maynard Webb has answers

Q. I’ve been working on a new product. Now, with the coronavirus, the major market it’s designed for is shut down. I have another idea, which capitalizes on the current situation, but it’s not as “big” of an idea. Which should I pursue?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Dear Founder,

It sounds like you have two good ideas. But market timing appears to be a big issue for your first idea, so it may make sense to reserve cash and put a pause on the rollout plan. You don’t need to step on the gas when no one is going to buy your product.

That said, you can still work on the idea—use this quiet time to build behind the scenes and ensure that you come out of this pause in a better position. The key is to find a way to make sure that once the market opens, you will be ready with a strong offering.

On the second idea, it sounds like it could be a hit for the current environment. I suggest that you test it further and potentially aggressively attack it. It’s probably not going to be a strategic product for years to come but more of a timely offering for the present situation. If your ROI is such that you can get a return fairly quickly, it may make a lot of sense to chase. Good luck!

Q. I need some advice about how to manage layoffs. How bad is this going to be on our culture?

—First-time founder who has never been through a downturn