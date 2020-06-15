10 predictions about the future of food from a dining disruptor

Few industries have been more challenged by the spread of the coronavirus and the subsequent economic shutdown than the restaurant and hospitality business. Independent restaurants’ revenues plummeted by over 70% year over year in the last two weeks of March and still remain 60% lower on average than last year’s levels, according to a report by Compass Lexecon, one of the world’s leading economic consulting firms. In turn, a staggering 5.9 million restaurant jobs have vanished within a matter of weeks. These big shifts in social norms will force restaurants to change—but this is a sector of the economy that also is ripe for innovation. (I should know: seven years ago I launched Farmer’s Fridge to provide fresh and healthy food via vending machines, essentially creating a new kind of dining category when skeptics felt there were no new ideas in food distribution.) The combination of necessity and invention will produce a wave of big changes in the business. Here are my 10 predictions on what to expect in the next 5 years.

Food safety as the new norm

Food safety terminology will become part of the average customer’s lexicon. Businesses will be a lot more transparent about their food safety practices and customers will know the questions to ask. We’re already seeing lots of marketing touting heightened food safety practices—this will become the norm rather than the exception. Expect “Tell me about your food safety” to become the new “Is it organic?” for discerning consumers.

A less diverse food scene – in the short term

The past 10-15 years have seen a culinary renaissance, especially in metropolitan hubs. Post-COVID, expect a return to a less diverse food scene, at least at first. Many customers will have to trim their food-away-from-home budgets out of necessity, and the economics of running under socially distant protocols won’t make sense for many eateries. The reason to be optimistic is that the past boom has created an amazing wealth of knowledge and talent that will seed the next wave of innovation and growth.

Closing the kitchen to the public eye

The exposed assembly line is the accepted standard in quick service and fast casual establishments. I predict that in the future, we’ll see food prep moved into the back-of-house kitchen. Moving forward, it won’t be as easy for patrons to digest the visual of just how many people touch your lunch or dinner before it makes its way to you. It will also be easier to keep the food safe in more highly controlled environments, out of sight for customers.

No more “serve yourself”

Similarly, say goodbye to “serve yourself” salad bars, hot lunch stations and buffets. The future is pointing towards individually packaged, contactless, grab-and-go food options in places like grocery stores, restaurants and business and university cafeterias. Previously commonplace practices like touching the same serving utensils as the person before you (or worse, knowing that others had the chance to breathe or cough on food served from a communal platter) are unlikely to have a resurgence anytime soon.

Restaurants will get a face lift

Expect other cosmetic changes in restaurants – think 50% fewer tables; dividers between cashiers and patrons; UV sterilization lights used over tables between seatings; antimicrobial coatings on most everything; face masks worn by front of house AND back of house employees; dedicated safety personnel; and separate hand-washing/sanitizing stations for patrons to use outside of the bathroom.

Lines? No thank you

Rather than a sign of success, crowded restaurants may be seen as poorly managed places to avoid. In the past, it was fun to opt to wait for a table at the bar; now seeing a line will be an invitation to keep walking. If customers do wait for a table, they may wait with a buzzer in their car or walk the neighborhood with a cocktail-to-go (and we may see a rise in states with open container laws, as a result).