MIT researchers say these are the unsafe businesses to avoid during COVID-19, and these are okay

Want to know which businesses are safe to frequent during the coronavirus pandemic? Data crunchers at MIT analyzed 26 categories of businesses by a dozen metrics for necessity and crowdedness and determined which are most essential and safest, and vice versa. The insightful research aims to guide policymakers in choosing which commerce to reopen, and, as cases rise, which to close first or regulate.

The study, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, identifies the businesses that have the best overall risk-benefit profiles when weighing important factors such as essential value to shoppers and the economy, as well as relative risk of contracting COVID-19—or as one researcher put it, which businesses give us the most bang for our buck. At the top of the pile are banks, which are economically important yet uncrowded and visited infrequently, for short periods of time.

Do it

(Probably worth the risk)

Banks

Dentists

Colleges and universities

Skip it

(Definitely not worth the risk)

Gyms

Cafes, juice bars, and dessert parlors (3rd highest risk of 26 categories)

Sporting goods stores

Liquor and tobacco stores

Do it online if you can

(Higher risk but also sometimes perceived as essential)

Grocery, general merchandise, electronics, clothes, and shoe stores

Fast food and sit-down restaurants (highest risk of 26 categories)

Auto dealers and repair

Places of worship

Tough call

(Mid-level risk vs. benefits)

Salons and barbers

Hardware, furniture, office supply, and department stores

Skip it

(Low risk, but also nonessential or available online)