The 7 most well-designed Father’s Day gifts of 2020

Whether you want to celebrate dad or just use Father’s Day as an excuse to add a new gadget to your life, we’ve got you covered. From a high-tech outdoor speaker to a new way to make a Caffè Americano at home, here are some of our favorite products that have appeared in Fast Company’s Recommender section.

Theragun Mini Massager For more than a decade, Theragun’s super-powerful massagers have been touted by celebrities and professional athletes for their incomparable strength and effectiveness at relieving sore muscles. But until this year, they were only available at a celebrity price. Now, you can buy the Theragun Mini Massager, a portable, powerful massager that can fit in the palm of your hand. The $199 device delivers 20 lbs of force and has a battery life of 150 minutes—meaning dad can take it to the gym, on the porch, or anywhere he wants to relax. Theragun Mini Massager - $199 Allbirds Tree Dashers These sleek running sneakers aren’t just incredibly comfortable; they’re made out of a combination of sustainable eucalyptus fiber and merino wool, which makes them super breathable, antimicrobial (so no more stinky sneakers!), and so much better for the planet than traditional, plastic-based sneakers. The cushioning midsole swaps carbon-heavy rubber with Sweetfoam, made of sugarcane. A Fast Company editor who says she needs a lot of support in her workout shoes raved: “It honestly felt like my whole foot was getting a massage when I wore them.” Allbirds Tree Dashers - $125 Biolite Firepit It’s a campfire. It’s a grill. It’s portable. And it’s gorgeous. The Biolite Firepit was designed by the camping equipment geniuses that brought us the world’s best camp stove. Though it’s great for the great outdoors, it’s expertly engineered to release virtually no smoke—meaning you could just as easily put it in even the tiniest backyard. When it’s not in use, fold up the legs and store it in the garage or basement. Trust us on this one—dad will be thrilled.

Traeger Pro 575 With the Pro 575, Traeger has made a tech-forward grill that's easy to use, but with enough bells and whistles to appeal to pros. Starting the grill means simply turning the dial to your desired temp (just like your oven) and pressing the "Ignite" button. The grill's Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to monitor and control it via an app on your smartphone, so you prepare side dishes while knowing that your grill is under control and cooking at the right temperature. The best part is its versatility. You can use the Traeger to grill, smoke, roast, braise, BBQ, and even bake (yes, bake). The Traeger Pro 575 is a pellet grill, meaning that it doesn't use charcoal or wood logs. Instead, it burns pressed wood pellets that are made from hardwoods and sawdust (and are also sold by Traeger). Pellet grills are more fuel-efficient than traditional charcoal ones. Plus, Traeger's heats more quickly and evenly thanks to an internal convection fan—and produces less smoke because of its highly efficient fueling and combustion process. Traeger Pro 575 - $700