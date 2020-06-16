Black Google manager: “My education and elocution cannot save me from these situations”

Jaime Williams is a product manager at Google in Mountain View, CA. He’s worked for the company for two years. After the protests over racial injustice spread and the issues finally became a bigger part of the national conversation, Williams felt compelled to share his experiences as a Black professional in America with his team. His hope was that they could better understand what it’s like to navigate systemic racial injustice and how it compounds with the stress of life. He shared the following letter with several colleagues, who have told him that it provided more context and has motivated them to take action.

I’ve been largely silent on these events at work over the past two weeks, as I have been trying to process and reconcile the best way to move forward. The compounding occurrence of these events, on top of the COVID-19 quarantine, have personally been traumatizing, as they have been for many of us. On top of that, I have been processing these events through the eyes of my children, as well as my own experiences.

It has required some long and difficult conversations with my son, in particular, as I motivate/drag him over the finish line of his fourth grade year in an online learning environment that he openly despises. While we share many personality traits, his skin is darker and his hair coarser. Because of this, he will likely not be given the same leadway I have had to learn to navigate the complex racial environment of the United States and the world.

He is 9 years old, but knows the story of Emmett Till, Trayvon Martin, and Tamir Rice. He remembers the killing of Michael Brown and the protests of Ferguson. And now he’s seen the killing of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, and the Central Park incident between Amy Cooper and Christian Cooper.

I do not feel guilty for him being exposed to these incidents, only that I am reluctant to educate him on the numerous other unjust killings of Black Americans in his lifetime. Sandra Bland, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor . . . there are too many to name, and I’d like to preserve some innocence.

There are places where we are not welcome, and could lose our lives on a daily run.”

As an individual event, it might have been easy to write off the killing of Ahmaud Arbery as the actions of a few fringe Southerners that jumped to conclusions when they thought someone had committed a crime. Just an anomaly, or a case of mistaken identity. Or even the actions of a few racist citizens that remain in a color-blind society that has moved on from slavery, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement. For me, it was a reminder of the places in the United States that I still feel unsafe to live. A reminder that I would love to take my kids to a place that’s not so densely packed. But would we be safe? It is a reminder that I am not in control of my body, or the bodies of my family. There are places where we are not welcome, and could lose our lives on a daily run.

The Central Park “Cooper Incident” struck a nerve on several levels. A reminder that being a “Black man” could be used as a weapon against me at any moment. Even if you are “educated.” Even if you are trying to enjoy public spaces during quarantine. Even if you

are trying to hold others to common societal standards (keeping your dog on a leash in this case). Again, you are not in control of your body. Anyone can decide to use your skin color against you, knowing full well it may cost you your life.