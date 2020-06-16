How to become friends with your coworkers while working remotely

It’s an obvious statement: One thing that makes people feel good about their workplace is having friends at work. You’re more likely to be excited about engaging with your work if you genuinely like the people you work with.

But if you work remotely—and these days many of us do—it can be harder to become friendly with your colleagues. This is particularly true if you start a new job or transition into a new position where you are now interacting with a different group of people.

Part of the problem with making work friends remotely is that you don’t have as many random interactions with people that allow you to engage in a little small talk and let you find other people who have common interests. Instead, most of the engagements you have with people at work are scheduled.

Here are a few things you can do to connect with your colleagues:

Signal who you are

In order to make friends, you need to know that you share some common ground with the people around you. With fewer opportunities to chat informally with colleagues, you have to find other ways to send signals about who you are and what you like.

Try to use your real or virtual background in video meetings to provide some clues to your identity. If you’re using a virtual background, select pictures that say something about your interests or hobbies. If you’re having remote meetings with your home in the background, set up a few things that are visible markers of what is important to you, whether it is books, sports teams, musical instruments, or artwork.

Those bits of personal information give people a chance to find ways that they overlap with you. That creates opportunities to have more personal conversations with people and for them to comment on areas of common interest. In addition, by displaying a bit more of your nonwork self, you make yourself feel more approachable than if every aspect of what you do is strictly professional.