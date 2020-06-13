Is it safe to stay in a hotel, cabin, or rental home yet?

After nearly three months of quarantine, millions of Americans are ready to travel—an overnight trip, a weekend getaway, a summer sojourn. With states reopening, that’s now possible, with a caveat. Before the coronavirus, few people likely thought twice about staying in a hotel room, rental home, or cabin in the woods. But now, we have to factor in the potential for coronavirus exposure. Even if you’re okay with the travel risks taking you to your destination—plane, train, or automobile—what about the risks of the destination spot itself?

We are both exposure scientists. One of us feels comfortable booking a “no-contact” stay; the other still isn’t sure whether to take an overnight trip anytime soon. But we agree on two things: Traveling these days brings increased risk, yet ways exist to minimize that risk.

The issues

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance is clear that travel heightens your chance of getting or spreading COVID-19. The travel industry is taking this seriously. Both the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Vacation Rental Management Association have released best practice guidelines and standards.

No matter what type of stay you’re planning, the primary concern is coming into close contact (less than six feet) with an infected person. That probability is higher when you travel. Keep in mind a person with COVID-19 can spread the virus before developing symptoms. From the start, you must assume that everyone around you may be infected. Including yourself.

Contact with contaminated surfaces is of less concern, but still something to consider. We are learning more about the potential for infections from them, but we do know coronavirus has been detected on guest room surfaces. Try to minimize your contact with surfaces—tabletops, chairs, bathroom sinks, duvet covers—that haven’t been cleaned or disinfected.

A further complication: The pattern and extent of COVID-19 can vary between communities, even in the same region. Laws and public health guidelines vary as well, so make sure you check for updates before traveling.

Before you book

There’s no way to make a stay 100% safe, but there are certainly ways to make a stay safer. Remember each lodging scenario is different; for example, unlike hotels or rental homes, campgrounds typically have only shared bathrooms. But wherever you may stay, start by checking out the establishment’s website, or call to ask what management is doing to reduce transmission risk.