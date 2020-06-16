D.C. and NYC built digital COVID-19 portals within days, thanks to this tool

As the coronavirus began to sweep through the United States, cities have scrambled to quickly roll out digital tools to help residents in need, a task made harder by ancient government software systems.

But within 72 hours in March, New York City officials were able to set up a coronavirus information portal. In April, it took Washington, D.C., city officials just a few days to build a system where families affected by the virus could reach out for assistance via phone or email.

The two cities were able to pull these tools together so quickly in part because they worked with a company called Unqork, which builds software that enables customers to build websites and complex digital systems without writing a line of code.

Once the Unqork system was up and running, getting people the right information and services became rapidly streamlined, says Chris Geldart, the director of the D.C. Department of Public Works who was tapped by Mayor Muriel Bowser to lead local operations in response to the virus. “The ability for us to use this tool early on helped with that—made it much less labor intensive,” he says.

In addition to the information portal, New York officials designed a website where people could report how they were affected by the virus and created a system to manage donations of medical and protective equipment. Both cities also rolled out systems to distribute food using Unqork. New York officials designed a program where out-of-work ride-share drivers could get paid to bring food to those in need, with tens of millions of meals delivered since mid-March. D.C. built a tool to let people request food and other aid to be delivered by city workers.

“This was one of those times where in an emergency we found a system that really just came in and made the responders’ jobs easier and made the lives of the recipients of those services easier,” says Geldart.

The benefits of no-code for government

Instead of relying on code, the platform for New York-based Unqork provides a drag-and-drop, flowchart-style interface to specify how forms should collect data and how back-end logic, like determining who is eligible for what kind of programs, should function. That means that people who are familiar with the ins and outs of government and corporate operations can often quickly build working digital tools themselves even if they don’t have coding expertise.