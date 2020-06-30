When you should listen to your self-doubt—and when you shouldn’t

Confidence in your abilities can get you through a rough patch and help you move ahead, but there are times when self-doubt can help you avoid making a mistake. The key is in knowing the difference between the doubts that are serving us and those that are holding us back, says Margie Warrell, author of You’ve Got This! The Life-Changing Power of Trusting Yourself .

“Self-doubt is our fear’s way of expressing itself,” she says. “It’s the stories we tell ourselves, such as we don’t have what it takes or we’re not good enough. It’s about lack or being not enough of something.”

When to listen to self-doubt

When we experience impostor syndrome, it’s because our brain has a negativity bias; we tend to focus on what we aren’t good at or what we haven’t yet done. When we believe our doubts, we sell ourselves short every time. But sometimes believing can serves us in a healthy way.

“It would be dangerous to never doubt ourselves,” says Warrell. Our brains are wired to always be on alert, and as we make decisions, we are assessing our environment. It’s a built-in survival instinct, says Warrell.

“For example, you may not want to quit a job because the boss drives you crazy right after you took out a big mortgage; it could be risky,” she says. “For those reasons, some of our doubts serve us by keeping us from making stupid decisions.”

To determine if the self-doubt is healthy, consider what would happen it you allowed it to sit in the driver’s seat, suggests Warrell. “Ask yourself, ‘What would the future look like if the self-doubt is in control?'” she says. “And, ‘Am I okay with that?’ If I’m okay, it may be a risk not worth taking.”

When to leverage it

If you aren’t okay with letting the self-doubt make the decision, you may need to get help figuring out how to get what you want. Self-doubt can inspire creativity, pushing you to expand your imagination and vision.