Giving Facebook less data is a good idea. Even better: Just use it less

The past several months have served up many reasons to see Facebook as the antisocial network.

“Yes, you can disable these options and less information will be collected about you,” said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO of the New York ad agency Socialbakers. “But there will be enough information collected about you just by being on the platform.” He added that his firm still sees greater engagement for ads run on Facebook than elsewhere: “That indicates where the value stands.” If you want to dent Facebook’s business model, you’ll also need to dent your time there—even as Facebook continues to optimize for, as Gardideh put it, “making it so that you, the user, will continue coming back.” Gardideh, fed up with Facebook’s feckless approach to Trump, is now advising Pearmill’s clients to divert their ad spending elsewhere. Wednesday, a coalition led by such groups as the NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League, and Free Press launched a #StopHateforProfit campaign urging businesses to pull all their ads from Facebook properties throughout July; the North Face, Patagonia and REI have since signed on. Trimming your friends list to people you’d invite into your house, then quitting most of the groups and pages you follow, will give you fewer reasons to spend time on Facebook without nuking its core close-relationships value. Turning off Facebook’s notifications can also shrink your screen time there. On iOS, deleting Facebook’s mobile app and using only its mobile site will zero out its ability to tug at your digital sleeve, because mobile sites can’t send push notifications on iPhones.

“The most significant thing I did is, I deleted the apps from my phone,” said Jason Kint, CEO of the online-publishing group Digital Content Next and a critic of Facebook and Google’s reach. “That you can do without losing the content itself.” Gardideh, Srinivasan, and Kint back regulation to curb Facebook’s collection of data. Forcing Facebook to undo its purchase of Instagram would also give people a choice of massively used, mobile-first social networks. But Kint held out hope for small actions beginning to snowball. “If you cut back your usage by 10% or you delete the apps, enough people do that and it does start to have a significant impact to the business.”