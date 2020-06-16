3 science-backed strategies to manage underperforming employees

Managing employee underperformance is one of the most difficult tasks a manager faces, leading most of them to avoid having the necessary difficult conversations. COVID-19 only adds to the complexity of the situation as more employees are working remotely.

We recently conducted a study of leaders who had successfully managed underperforming employees. Three practical strategies arose from the data that can help current managers in this situation. The common theme among our study participants is as simple in theory as it is difficult in practice. Each treated their underperforming employee as a person, rather than a number, or an object. This mindset made all of the difference for these study participants in their ability to help their struggling employees. We think it can make a difference for you to help your underperforming employee as well.

Strategy 1: Believe they want to succeed

When an employee is unable to meet performance expectations, it’s common for a manager to begin focusing on the employee’s weaknesses rather than on their strengths. The manager may begin to wonder what they ever saw in this employee in the first place. Focusing exclusively on a person’s weaknesses is a telltale sign that we are seeing that person as an object. The danger of this response is that it can lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy in which a manager can actually bring about the very behavior they dislike.

Our study participants who took a different approach saw their struggling employees as people with strengths who, despite their weakness in one area, still wanted to succeed in their job. This mindset can serve as a positive version of the self-fulfilling prophecy, in which a manager brings out the best in a person.

Steps you can take to believe your underperforming employee wants to succeed:

Remember their strengths. Recall specific examples of when you saw the employee at their best. Seek others’ examples.

Avoid assessing performance by the entire role. Instead, assess performance by task. This will help you make a more balanced assessment.

When you find yourself focusing on the weaknesses of an employee, try to catch them doing something right instead.

Strategy 2: Set them up for success

Managers of underperforming employees sometimes use a “sink or swim” approach with their struggling employee. Within this mindset, the primary role of the manager is to assess performance and hold the employee accountable. The blame for underperformance, therefore, rests primarily on the employee—”She doesn’t want it badly enough,” or, “He hasn’t got what it takes.” While the employee is responsible for much of their performance, there are other important factors that are within the manager’s influence, including providing the employee with the training, guidance, and tools they need to succeed.

The managers in our study viewed their roles differently. They saw their primary objective as setting their employees up for success. This approach, also referred to as servant leadership, inverts the traditional hierarchical org chart, with the manager at the bottom, holding up their employees. Our study participants first asked themselves what role they played in the underperformance when they were confronted with an underperforming employee.