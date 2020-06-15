Why successful leaders pay special attention to their company’s ’emotional climate’

In Leading with Feeling, we interviewed 25 midlevel and senior-level leaders from different kinds of organizations, including large corporations, smaller family-owned businesses, and private nonprofit social service agencies. Although it is possible, with concerted effort, to increase our emotional intelligence over time, it is usually easier for us to learn how to use the EI we already have. So we asked the leaders to describe some incidents in which they had “managed or used emotion . . . to deal with a problem or achieve a goal.” The leaders talked about 126 such situations. We recorded and transcribed the interviews, and after studying them closely, some intriguing themes began to emerge. These themes pointed to nine strategies that can help leaders or potential leaders to be more successful—both at work and in their personal lives.

Focus on feeling

Like many of the outstanding leaders we studied, Cynthia, the head of a large engineering firm, had to steer her company through the Great Recession of 2008. When we interviewed her, she noted that the senior leadership team had “some difficult conversations” during those years. The mood during their meetings was often somber. One day, Cynthia realized that the senior leaders were carrying that tone with them back to their work groups after the meetings. “I noticed that people were leaving the room with long faces,” she said. Cynthia was concerned about the impact this would have on the morale and motivation of the employees. Understanding that people look to the leader to get their cue on how they are doing, she worried that these expressions would communicate a sense of doom about the company to the rest of the employees. So at the next meeting, she said to the team, “Look, guys, the next time we leave this room, smile like the sun is shining.” Although some people might question whether smiling after a difficult meeting was the best way to handle the situation, Cynthia had accurately identified an emotional pattern that could have adverse consequences for the organization.

As we spent time talking with Cynthia about how she handled this incident and others, it became apparent that she was continually monitoring the emotional climate of meetings and other interactions; this strategy, along with others that made use of her emotional intelligence, helped her lead her company through difficult times. Many other leaders used this strategy as well. Most of the outstanding leaders were not just aware of their emotions or skillful in identifying what emotions other people are experiencing. They actively looked for subtle signs of emotion in order to influence the course of events. It was an active, purposeful process, and when they detected a potential problem, such as discouragement among the top management team spilling over and infecting the rest of the employees, they took action.

Becoming aware of an employee problem

As the leaders monitored the emotional climate of a group, they often became aware of how certain individuals within the group were adversely affecting that climate. For example, after the layoffs occurred in her company, Cynthia made a point of walking around the building to see how people were reacting. It was not long before she noticed that one person was particularly angry, and that anger was not abating.

Cynthia said, “She was generally a happy kind of person. But as I walked by her office, I noticed that her door was always half-closed, and I thought, ‘That’s unusual.’ And I could see the scowl on her face. I let it go a day or so, and then I decided there was something wrong. So I went in to talk with her. And she said, ‘What do you want?’ in an abrupt tone of voice. I said, ‘When are you going to stop being so angry with me?’ And she said, ‘I’m not angry, I’m mad.'”

Cynthia then asked the employee if she wanted to talk about her feelings then or schedule another time. The employee answered, “I’m fine. I don’t want to talk about it.” Cynthia gently persisted, and eventually the employee opened up and talked about her concerns. Although their talk did not lead to any dramatic changes, it helped clear the air and improve their relationship. If Cynthia had not been monitoring the emotional climate closely, she might not have detected the change in this employee’s feelings, which signaled that something was wrong.

Much of the information that we communicate to one another is done through our emotions. As little as 10% of interpersonal communication is conveyed through words alone. The rest is conveyed nonverbally through gesture, tone of voice, and facial expression. And leaders ultimately succeed or fail based on how much good information they have. Monitoring the emotional climate thus is a savvy strategy for any leader.